IJHC Table of Contents January 2017

Hi, I’m Dan Benor, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Healing and Caring and a wholistic psychotherapist.

If you’re visiting this website, you’re probably exploring your outer and inner worlds for new insights. At the IJHC we’re all seekers, and we’re proud to share our expert questions and answers with you.

Our articles offer brief information bytes for each article, as well as “longer chews” for detailed information. And you can download any articles you want.

The IJHC is a vital resource for people who are seeking cutting edge science in wholistic healing – integrating body, emotions, mind, relationships and spirit.

