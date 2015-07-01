FIND THE LATEST IN WHOLISTIC HEALING FOR YOUR PROBLEMS

 

BenorHeadshot6R-175Hi, I’m Dan Benor, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Healing and Caring and a wholistic psychotherapist.

If you’re visiting this website, you’re probably exploring your outer and inner worlds for new insights. At the IJHC we’re all seekers, and we’re proud to share our expert questions and answers with you.

Our articles offer brief information bytes for each article, as well as “longer chews” for detailed information. And you can download any articles you want.

The IJHC is a vital resource for people who are seeking cutting edge science in wholistic healing – integrating body, emotions, mind, relationships and spirit.
Read the latest in education, research and practice of wholistic healing.

Current Issue

 

    IJHC Table of Contents January 2017

    Editorial Musings Caregiver Factors Contributing to Healing Daniel Benor, MD Read article Research Central Nervous System Apnea Can Be Caused by Traumatizing Events, and It Can Be Resolved Damaris Drewry, PhD Read article Wholistic Approaches The Best Possible HealthCare, Part 1. Ronald S. Banner, MD Read article The Spiritual Component in Wholistic Healing Daniel Benor, MD, IJHC Editor-in-Chief Read article Reflections Behind the Wallpaper By Skye Matthews (Pen name) Read article Poetry, Creative Arts and Humor as Healing 9/11 and 11/9 – Six Songs About Two World-Changing Events Michael Reddy, PhD Read article

    Central Nervous System Apnea Can Be Caused by Traumatizing Events, and It Can Be Resolved

    Abstract This article highlights a phenomenological discovery: It is probable that thousands of people who have been prescribed continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines for apnea do not actually need them if their post-traumatic stress memories are addressed. The author helps clients reframe decisions they made about themselves and their perceived safety in the world during traumatizing events. Decisions made during traumatizing events, along with the physiological aspects of trauma, are freeze-framed in the nervous system and are re-lived as post-traumatic stress until the brain can be made to realize that those events are no longer happening and are […]

    The Spiritual Component in Wholistic Healing

    Abstract Many people in modern society believe that spirituality is no more than antiquated cultural/ religious/ magical beliefs; denial of death; coping mechanisms for unresolved grief; other forms of wishful thinking; or mental aberrations. Growing numbers and varieties of research studies confirming reports of spiritual experiences contradict these disbeliefs. Because spiritual aspects of wholistic healing are often dismissed in these ways, I briefly summarize some of this research here, in an expansion of part of my editorial for this issue of IJHC.

    Caregiver Factors Contributing to Healing

    Abstract Within conventional medicine, medical interventions are generally considered to be the effective agents for change – in and of themselves. It is the medication, surgery, radiotherapy or other intervention that appears to bring relief or cure to the patient. Yet it is firmly established that a third of people treated for most illnesses will show improvements when given inert substances instead of medications. This has been labeled the placebo effect by conventional medicine. This is a clear demonstration that people have vast self-healing capacities that are not fully understood nor utilized. The caregiver can facilitate and enhance the […]

    9/11 and 11/9 – Six Songs About Two World-Changing Events

    I grew up deeply influenced by, and singing, the socially relevant songwriting of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, early Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs, and later the amazingly well crafted lyrics of the Canadian Stan Rogers.  For half a century, there’s been little popular interest in songs like these.  Now, however, we face wholesale loss of consensus in Western democracies.  Consider the gridlocked failure (in the US at least) to address social and economic inequality, refugee migrations, climate change, peak oil, and a massive extinction of species–not to mention the rise of what looks once again like fascism. Songs addressing these […]

    Behind the Wallpaper

    Abstract: Written by a survivor of extensive childhood rape who is studying to become a counselor herself, this article gives therapists deep insights into the mechanics of dissociation and how to work with these trauma survivors for healing. Hiding strategies are discussed, such as putting on a smile to try to make people think everything is OK. Clues to recognizing survivors are offered, including physical signs, non-verbal body language, the look in their eyes, and how clients use their time. Guidelines follow for building safety into the therapeutic process, including phrases to use and body postures which will help […]

    The Best Possible HealthCare, Part 1.

    Abstract The legislation that was passed in the US may have expanded health care coverage, but it will not bring patients and their physicians into a more healing relationship. That will require expanding the current paradigms of medical care. This article will examine Disease Focused Medical Practice (DFMP). It will describe two other healthcare practice systems, Life Force Focused Practice (LFFP) and Patient Focused Medical Practice (PFMP), showing how recognizing and properly utilizing concepts and approaches from these other practices can help achieve the best possible healthcare and improve the experience for both patients and doctors.

