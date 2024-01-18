Music Therapy and the sub-genera of Sound Healing and Vibroacoustics is increasingly in popularity and becoming a well-known therapeutic application based on early scientific evidence. The purpose of this paper is to review and analyze existing evidence on music therapy interventions and the application of Sound Healing and Vibroacoustics which are used with the intention of bringing a state of harmony and health to people. There is a growing importance and need to give visibility to discussions related to the Sound Healing techniquesas there is limited research in the area. A comprehensive discussion of the existing literature will support a foundation for future research. According to the limited existing research, patients reported significant improvements in spiritual well-being and reductions in the level of anxiety and depression post sound healing experiences. In addition to these benefits of Sound Healing and Vibroacoustics there are many annedotal reports that suggest this may be a way to support an increase self-knowledge and quality of life
Understanding Research: An Overview Of Sound Healing And Music Therapy Interventions
Volume 24, Number 1
https://doi.10.78717/ijhc.2024133
Ingrid Torres Barbosa1
