ISSN 1538-1080
 Sacred Psychiatry: Bridging  the Personal and Transpersonal to Transform Health and Consciousness 

  • January 17
  • Number 1

https://doi.10.78717/ijhc.2024144

Reviewed by Eric Leskowitz MD

 The title of Dr. Judith Tsafrir’s new book, Sacred Psychiatry, would seem to be a contradiction in terms. It’s been at least a generation since psychiatry abandoned its soul (psyche in Greek) in its quest for the latest medication. But this book does not misfire – it lives up to its provocative paradigm-busting title and its dauntingly wide range of topics. It informs, excites and inspires, because the obvious expertise and experience Dr. Tsafrir has developed while exploring an exceptionally wide range of healing practices serves to fortify the vision of true healing that she describes here. 

