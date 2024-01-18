Current practices in allopathic medicine measure different types of energy in the human body by using the same types of quantum field dynamics that are used in nuclear medicine, radiology and imaging diagnostics. Once diagnosed, current treatments revert to biochemistry instead of using biophysics therapies to treat the disturbances in subtle energies detected and used for diagnostics. Quantum physics teaches us that at the most fundamental level there is no difference between energy and matter. All systems in the human being, from the atomic to the molecular level, are constantly in motion – creating resonance. This resonance is important to understanding how subtle energy directs and maintains health and wellness in the human being. Energy medicine, whether human touch or device-based, is the use of known subtle energy fields to therapeutically assess and treat energetic imbalances, bringing the body’s systems back to homeostasis (balance). The future of energy medicine depends on the ability of allopathic medicine to merge physics with biochemistry. Biophoton emissions, as well as signal transduction and cell signaling communication systems, are widely accepted in today’s medicine. This technology needs to be expanded to include the existence of the human biofield (or human energy field) to better understand that disturbances in the coherence of energy patterns are indications of disease and aging. Future perspectives include understanding cellular voltage potentials and how they relate to health and wellness; understanding the overlap between the endocrine and chakra systems; and understanding how energy medicine therapeutically enhances psychoneuroimmunology (mind-body) medicine.
Energy Medicine: Current Status And Future Perspectives
Energy Medicine: Current Status And Future Perspectives
Volume 24, Number 1
https://doi.10.78717/ijhc.202413
Christina L. Ross, PhD
