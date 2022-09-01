Subscribe

We Must Remember: The Battle Never Ends

  • Number 4

Kendra Gaines, Editor-in-Chief

One of my earliest memories is of my mother telling me, “A good husband is a wonderful thing and a good marriage makes life happy. But never forget that sometimes a husband can die, and then, my dear, it’s up to you. Always make sure that you can manage your own life.” As time went by, I began to see the wisdom of her words, and I came to value my independence. Even more, I saw that when a woman controls her own life and her own money, she can function successfully either with a husband or without. Above all, she can make her own decisions about how she wishes to live her own life. It never occurred to me that such independence of mind and action—perhaps especially for a woman—would be endangered.

