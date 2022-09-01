John Freedom

Advanced Integrative Therapy is a comprehensive energy psychology technique which integrates psychodynamic, cognitive-behavioral, exposure and imaginal therapy with a holistic, body centered, energetic approach. It was developed by Asha Clinton, PhD. AIT rapidly and deeply treats traumatic symptoms such as disturbing emotions, negative beliefs and attitudes, addictions, compulsions, obsessions, dissociation, physical abreactions, and spiritual challenges.

Along with other EP modalities, it posits that virtually all psychological issues, as well as many physical ones, have their roots in trauma. AIT is unique in that it utilizes “energy testing” (manual muscle testing) to guide the treatment and treats issues by facilitating the flow of energy through the body’s energy centers (chakras). Since its inception, AIT has developed a small but devoted following of practitioners, who laud both the reported speed and thoroughness of its treatments.