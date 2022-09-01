Subscribe

ISSN 1538-1080

The Effects of Intention-Broadcasting on Subjects Diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder: Part I–A proof of concept study

  • Sept 2022
  • Number 4

Daniel C. Harner, PhD, Suzy Miller, MEd, Nisha J. Manek, MD, Cynthia Reed, PhD, William A. Tiller, PhD

Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) are complex, lifelong, neuro-developmental conditions of unknown etiology. They are clinically evident from early childhood and characterized by impaired ability to interact socially and restricted, stereotypical behaviors. The objective of this pilot study was to broadcast intention to subjects diagnosed with ASD and assess its impact over a period of one year. A total of forty-four subjects enrolled/39 completed the Autism Treatment Evaluation Checklist (ATEC) at baseline and at monthly intervals for twelve months. The intention was broadcast from a single location in Arizona to subjects physically located around the world and was designed to alleviate core symptoms of autism. Statistical analysis validated our hypothesis that the ATEC total score would improve over time (p < .001). Results from all four ATEC subscales demonstrated a reduction in core symptoms of autism: social interaction (p < .001), expressive language (p < .001), cognitive functioning (p < .001), and overall health (p < .001).Pair-wise comparisons revealed that our intervention elicits significant effects after the first month of treatment and that benefits keep increasing with treatment duration. No adverse reactions were reported. From this first observational study, Intention-Broadcasting is an effective intervention for the reduction of core symptoms of ASD. The results show proof of concept of human intentionality efficacy and build upon the biomedical and mind-body approaches to medicine.

