ISSN 1538-1080

The Effects of Intention-Broadcasting on Caregivers of Subjects Diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder: Part II–A proof of concept study

Daniel C. Harner, PhD, Suzy Miller, MEd, Nisha J. Manek, MD, Cynthia Reed, PhD, William A. Tiller, PhD

In a previous article by this author and his colleagues, pilot data were presented demonstrating the merit of a novel health care intervention, the Intention-Broadcast (IB), for subjects diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs) In our pilot study a specifically devised concurrent IB was offered to parents of the autistic subjects over a period of one year. In this article, we present data that were obtained in parallel to the data presented in the previous article.

