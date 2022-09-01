Subscribe

Exploring The Impact Of Melody and Key As Part Of Music Therapy

  • Sept 2022
  • Number 4

Alexander Tentser, Ph.D., Anna Gendler, MFA

When we remember the music and impression it made on us, even though it could have been years ago, first of all, we tend to remember the melody. So, what is the melody?
At the simplest level melody is a musical pattern made of different pitches which are meaningfully organized. However, melody may have completely different emotional and even intellectual meaning and impact if even one pitch in a melody is changed. If you change the key signature of a melody, a completely different emotional perspective can be created. Try this: go out to the internet and select two different performers singing or playing the same song. What are the differences in how you perceive the music? Do you like one better than another? Does one make you happier and another version sad?

