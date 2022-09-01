Subscribe

ISSN 1538-1080

Establishing a Base Curriculum for Reiki Training

  • Sept 2022

Establishing a Base Curriculum for Reiki Training

Brian Dailey, Judy Ferrig, Allyn Evans, Mega Mease, and Melinda H Connor

Brief interviews were done with community members. A literature review was then undertaken of over 50 books that are focused on training Reiki. Sixteen training manuals, including the original manuals created by Usui ( which had been changed into book form) and 10 journal articles on training, were reviewed. Commonalities in training topics were identified. A second review was done to determine areas that are commonly or frequently missing from training programs that are appropriate to this community and often taught in health care settings.

