Dr. Kendra Gaines, Editor-in-Chief, IJHC

It takes real courage these days to go to an airport and attempt to board a plane. I say “attempt” because, as those of us who have tried to fly recently have discovered, there is no guarantee that you will be able to board that plane or that the plane will actually leave the airport. All too often, as I found, that dreaded “cancelled” message appears just an hour or so before the plane is due to depart. And there you sit, stranded and abandoned.