John Freedom

Dan made his transition on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the age of 81. He died peacefully in his sleep at home, surrounded by his wife Linda, step-son, his cat and dogs. He was in a lot of physical pain, and so we are grateful that he is now resting in peace.

Daniel J. Benor, MD, was a holistic psychiatrist and psychotherapist. In his later years he specialized in the treatment of anxiety, chronic pain and psychosomatic conditions. He received his BA in psychology at UCLA, and his medical degree at UCLA Medical School, followed by a fellowship at the UCLA neuropsychiatric institute. After becoming disenchanted with mainstream medicine and drug treatments for mental disorders, Dan studied alternative therapies including meditation, guided imagery, gestalt therapy, transactional analysis, hypnosis, EMDR and energy psychology. He was a true innovator, and developed a novel therapy he called WHEE: the Wholistic Hybrid of EMDR and EFT. He taught these methods at conferences and workshops internationally for over 40 years, including at CAIET and ACEP.