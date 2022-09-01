Associaton For Comprehensive Energy Psychology

The Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology will be hosting our Twelfth Annual Research Symposium next year. We are accepting research studies and papers in the fields of energy psychology and energy medicine, to be presented at our international conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Baltimore.

We are seeking original empirical research, randomized controlled studies, case studies and theoretical papers. New researchers, professors and graduate students are especially encouraged to present.